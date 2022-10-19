City of Meridian Arrest Report October 19, 2022

Daily Docket 6
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
PATRICIA GOODWIN19561400 32ND AVE MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING - DIRT CHEAP
MALERY C MILLER19773830 POPLAR SPRINGS DR APT D41 MERIDIAN, MSMALICIOUS MISCHIEF
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 17, 2022 at 6:00 AM to October 19, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 1:18 PM on October 17, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2000 block of Old Marion Road. Entry was gained through a door.
At 1:57 PM on October 17, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2000 block of Old Marion Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 3:01 PM on October 17, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1400 block of 11th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

