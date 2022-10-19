City of Meridian Arrest Report October 19, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 1:18 PM on October 17, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2000 block of Old Marion Road. Entry was gained through a door.

At 1:57 PM on October 17, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2000 block of Old Marion Road. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 3:01 PM on October 17, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1400 block of 11th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.