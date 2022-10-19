Coach Prime visits Children’s Hospital to kickoff JSU homecoming week

By Joseph Doehring
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Deion Sanders kicked off JSU’s homecoming week this morning by focusing on the Jackson community first.

Homecoming week normally brings huge tailgates and celebrations, but Coach Prime wanted to begin the Tigers by giving back to those in the community who need all the support possible.

Deion Sanders, along with Aflac, visited the Children’s of Mississippi Hospital Tuesday morning to hand out some special, furry friends to patients battling cancer and sickle cell disease.

Sanders mentioned how important homecoming week for JSU is, but it’s nice to be able to put other matters in Jackson aside and show overwhelming support for those who need it.

“We got homecoming weekend. It’s going to be huge. The city is going to be swamped. We’re probably going to have 60,000 adoring fans out there,” Coach Prime said. “We’re so happy and elated that the city could put aside all the craziness that we have going on in Jackson at times and celebrate a team and what we’re doing with our accomplishments, but our heart is with you, and we thank you for that.”

The toys, hand-delivered by Sanders, are specially designed to provide comfort and support to each patient as they go through their treatment.

“For the kids, I want you to know you are truly an inspiration to myself. You have no idea,” Coach Prime said. “I haven’t gone through what you’re going through, but I was in the hospital for almost a month last year. [I was] away from my team, away from my coaching, away from my kids, but you give me so much strength, and I’m thankful.”

Today’s act of kindness is just another example of the overall impact that Sanders has had since taking over at Jackson State in 2020.

JSU’s Homecoming Game kicks off Saturday at 2:00 p.m. as they host Campbell University.

