The cold weather is moving out of the area as we head into the weekend

Happy Wednesday, it is Hump Day. We are halfway through the week and almost done with the very cold temperatures over the area. This morning we woke up to temperatures near or below freezing. The cold air will stick around for the next couple of day so, you want to be sure you are bundling up early morning. If you are not a fan of the cold weather do not worry warmer high and low temperatures are on the way.

Our high temperatures have been on a roller-coaster ride but luckily for us we are on a uphill climb. Tomorrow we can expect highs in the upper 60s, by Friday warming up nicely into the upper 70s. We are still below the average for this time of year, but we do have the return of the 80s for Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows will increase into the lower 50s for the weekend.

I hope you all stay warm the next couple of days and have a great day.

