FIRST ALERT: Freeze warning in effect, but it warms up soon

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Most areas started the day with temps at or below freezing, and more freezing temps are expected overnight heading into Thursday morning. On average, temps will bottom out betwen 28-32 degrees. So, make sure to dress warmly as you start your Thursday. Yet, by the afternoon, temps will rebound nicely with highs near 70 degrees.

Thankfully, we won’t have to deal with anymore freezing temps over the next week (once we get past Thursday morning). The cold upper-level pattern that’s in place will shift to the NE, plus a southerly wind will return... allowing for the warming trend. Morning temps will hover near 40 degrees Friday morning, and near 50 degrees for your weekend mornings. Highs this weekend will reach near 80 degrees with lots of sunshine.

It looks like a couple of disturbances will move into our area next week. The timing is still iffy, but you’ll more than likely need an umbrella by the middle of next week. Stay tuned.

