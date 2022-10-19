LEMA to get new tools

New technology coming in the form of drones.
New technology coming in the form of drones.(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Soon, Lauderdale County will have a new set of tools to assist with emergency operations and other jobs. A new fleet of drones will help provide faster and accurate response times.

Recently, 16 officials have become certified drone pilots. This 16 includes members of Meridian fire and police, along with others that work for the sheriff’s department, the county and emergency management.

“We are working closely with Meridian police, Meridian fire along with everyone inside Lauderdale County to build this team to bring this technology into everyday life for Lauderdale County,” LEMA Director Odie Barrett said.

This means drone pilots will be available more often and in a wider range of situations. The county is looking to acquire two new DJI Matrice 300 drones. They run around $38,000 each.

“It’s a lot of money to invest into one particular drone,” Barrett said. “The abilities this thing has is thermal, flight time, being able to use dual controls so you can control it from two different areas. We can have flight times that are longer. We can actually find someone that’s in the woods and tap the screen at their location and it will give us GPS coordinates.”

They also want to obtain four more drones with similar capabilities but run about $7,000.

“We do have the capability to start using this technology and our licenses to better Lauderdale County,” Barrett said.

This is just the first set of officials that will become certified. More training courses are planned.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teens charged with murder in shooting death of Lake High football star
Teens charged with murder in shooting death of Lake High football star
Two people died in a head-on crash Wednesday morning in Jasper County.
Two die, one injured in Jasper County wreck
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
Philadelphia Police Chief Eric Lyons told News 11 that the car Aiyanna Gulley was driving was...
Suspected kidnapper apprehended in Philadelphia, two children found safe
New show manufacturing location to open next year.
Shloop prepares for new shoe manufacturing location

Latest News

Meridian Streets
Updates to come to the streets of Meridian
Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman...
MSU makes statement on the death of Student-Athlete
This is an aerial view of of the City of Jackson's O.B. Curtis Water Plant in Ridgeland, Miss.,...
Going it alone? Jackson issues its own RFP for water system manager
The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame proudly announced the selections for Hall of Fame Induction...
Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame announces 2023 class