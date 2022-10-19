LEMA to get new tools

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Soon, Lauderdale County will have a new set of tools to assist with emergency operations and other jobs. A new fleet of drones will help provide faster and accurate response times.

Recently, 16 officials have become certified drone pilots. This 16 includes members of Meridian fire and police, along with others that work for the sheriff’s department, the county and emergency management.

“We are working closely with Meridian police, Meridian fire along with everyone inside Lauderdale County to build this team to bring this technology into everyday life for Lauderdale County,” LEMA Director Odie Barrett said.

This means drone pilots will be available more often and in a wider range of situations. The county is looking to acquire two new DJI Matrice 300 drones. They run around $38,000 each.

“It’s a lot of money to invest into one particular drone,” Barrett said. “The abilities this thing has is thermal, flight time, being able to use dual controls so you can control it from two different areas. We can have flight times that are longer. We can actually find someone that’s in the woods and tap the screen at their location and it will give us GPS coordinates.”

They also want to obtain four more drones with similar capabilities but run about $7,000.

“We do have the capability to start using this technology and our licenses to better Lauderdale County,” Barrett said.

This is just the first set of officials that will become certified. More training courses are planned.

