MCC hosts its annual My College Cares event

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -My College Cares is a way for the students, faculty, and staff at Meridian Community College to go out and be a part of the community around them.

“We are a community college emphasis on the word community. This is an opportunity that we have for our faculty, our staff, and our students to reach back into the community that surrounds us. It’s a day of volunteer work. We cancel classes we close all of the offices. All of the absences are excused. We’re dismissed. We go into the community, and we give back,” said the Associate Dean of Student Engagement, Brandon Dewease.

This year MCC had over 500 people participate, going out to many different sites like North Park Church, Northeast Park, Illuminations Dyslexia Therapy Center, and many more.

“I was a student here, and I went and worked with my college cares; it seems like I always ended up in some flower bed, either spreading pine straw or putting in new mulch, something of that nature. One of the things that my college cares does is it stirs the pot for us on this campus. You meet the people in your class in august, and you might not meet new folks unless you do events like this,” said Dewease.

My College Cares also acts as one free credit hour towards a student’s degree at MCC.

