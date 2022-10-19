MCC hosts its annual My College Cares event

By Ross McLeod
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -My College Cares is a way for the students, faculty, and staff at Meridian Community College to go out and be a part of the community around them.

“We are a community college emphasis on the word community. This is an opportunity that we have for our faculty, our staff, and our students to reach back into the community that surrounds us. It’s a day of volunteer work. We cancel classes we close all of the offices. All of the absences are excused. We’re dismissed. We go into the community, and we give back,” said the Associate Dean of Student Engagement, Brandon Dewease.

This year MCC had over 500 people participate, going out to many different sites like North Park Church, Northeast Park, Illuminations Dyslexia Therapy Center, and many more.

“I was a student here, and I went and worked with my college cares; it seems like I always ended up in some flower bed, either spreading pine straw or putting in new mulch, something of that nature. One of the things that my college cares does is it stirs the pot for us on this campus. You meet the people in your class in august, and you might not meet new folks unless you do events like this,” said Dewease.

My College Cares also acts as one free credit hour towards a student’s degree at MCC.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teens charged with murder in shooting death of Lake High football star
Teens charged with murder in shooting death of Lake High football star
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
Philadelphia Police Chief Eric Lyons told News 11 that the car Aiyanna Gulley was driving was...
Suspected kidnapper apprehended in Philadelphia, two children found safe
Sen. Tuberville issues statement in response to comments made at Nevada rally.
Ala. Senator Tuberville issues statement in response to comments made at Nevada rally
Scott Gray is shown here before the attack that bloodied his face.
Cancer patient beaten after minor accident, sheriff says

Latest News

Warmer temps are on the way
The cold weather is moving out of the area as we head into the weekend
State Auditor says tax credit funded by TANF would be better use of the funds, address labor shortage
Nearly one year after launch, mobile ID to be utilized for statewide elections
‘Girls with Pearls’ mentoring program held at Meridian High School