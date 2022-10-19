Police: Ala. mom did drugs, took nude pictures before toddler drowned

Marlena Murray has indicted for criminal negligent homicide in the death of her 2-year-old son,...
Marlena Murray has indicted for criminal negligent homicide in the death of her 2-year-old son, Josiah Meadors.(Source: Eclectic Police Department)
By Jonathan Grass
Oct. 19, 2022
ECLECTIC, Ala. (WSFA) - An Elmore County grand jury has indicted an Eclectic woman for the death of her 2-year-old son.

Police said Josiah Meadors drowned in a pond after leaving his home unattended on May 2. His mother, 29-year-old Marlena Murray, was indicted on a charge of criminal negligent homicide on Oct. 11. She turned herself in Tuesday. Her bail at the county jail was set at $75,000. She has not yet had a court appearance.

Murray’s indictment alleges she “recklessly caused the death of another person by being criminally negligent.”

Police say Murray called 911 at about 5:11 p.m. on May 2, about 15 minutes after Josiah reportedly ran off. Police and fire personnel from multiple agencies responded and began searching the approximal 150 acres of wooded property near the 1000 block of Union Road, which contains multiple ponds.

Fire crews found the boy unresponsive in a pond about 1,400 feet from the home about an hour later. They performed CPR, then took Josiah to Elmore Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said his death was ruled as drowning.

Detective Zack Lyles with the Eclectic Police Department said Murray told 911 she was outside with her son before he ran off. She allegedly told them she reached over for her son’s cup when she noticed him chasing after his dog. Lyles said Murray claimed she saw where he ran but went in the opposite direction to alert nearby relatives for help before calling 911.

Lyles said the investigation determined her claims were not true, and that she was actually inside using illegal narcotics and taking nude photographs for solicitation when her son ran off. He said this “spoke volumes” as to why she really went in the opposite direction that Josiah did.

“This is something that is not OK,” said Lyles.

In Alabama, criminal negligence homicide is a Class A misdemeanor. It is punishable by up to a year in the county jail.

