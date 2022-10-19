Updates to come to the streets of Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The city’s director of public works wanted to give some updates on the future of the city’s infrastructure.

Whether that be plans for North Hills Street or giving us the latest on the medical district project.

“We definitely are looking at North Hills Street. We asked we visited with our federal delegation in Washington. We’re trying to find funds that will get that project off the ground and get it on everybody’s radar. We know it’s a project that needs to be engineered, reviewed, enhanced. A lot of different things that are going on with north hills street. So, we are looking from 19 all the way east towards the city limits,” said Director of public works, David Hodge.

But roads were not the only topic of discussion as many people asked about streetlights, roundabout’s and what’s next for the city of Meridian.

“Yeah, we are doing the sidewalk project down at city hall, that’s to help with electrical enhancements for all events that are that are gonna be that are happening, you know, there’s a lot of events that go on downtown. So, whenever you set up city hall now, you will be able to have different options. You won’t have to run wires everywhere. We’ll have electrical outlets down there when that project is completed,” said Hodge.

Paving and new roads is not the only thing on the city’s list; upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant are also insight.

