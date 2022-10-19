Wednesday’s Powerball winnings jump over $500 million

FILE - The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday.
FILE - The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Wednesday night’s Powerball has crossed the half-billion-dollar mark.

The winnings are estimated at $508 million after no ticket matched all six numbers in Monday’s drawing.

The cash value of Wednesday’s jackpot is about $256 million.

The Powerball jackpot hasn’t crossed the half-billion mark since Jan. 5 when tickets in Wisconsin and California split the $632.6 million jackpot.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teens charged with murder in shooting death of Lake High football star
Teens charged with murder in shooting death of Lake High football star
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
Philadelphia Police Chief Eric Lyons told News 11 that the car Aiyanna Gulley was driving was...
Suspected kidnapper apprehended in Philadelphia, two children found safe
Sen. Tuberville issues statement in response to comments made at Nevada rally.
Ala. Senator Tuberville issues statement in response to comments made at Nevada rally
New show manufacturing location to open next year.
Shloop prepares for new shoe manufacturing location

Latest News

Tommy's Express Car Wash, which has locations around the country, is bringing back its Tunnel...
Tunnel of Terror: Haunted car wash coming to various cities just in time for Halloween
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank,...
Pence warns of ‘unprincipled populism,’ ‘Putin apologists’
President Joe Biden speaks during a Democratic National Committee event at the Howard Theatre,...
LIVE: Biden remarks on infrastructure law, to release 15M barrels from oil reserve with more possible
'Explosive spending' continues as midterm election day nears
‘Explosive spending’ continues as midterm election day nears