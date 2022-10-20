City of Meridian Arrest Report October 20, 2022
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|BERNARD C ROLAND
|1979
|2700 ST ANDREWS ST APT 28 MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING - WALMART
SIMPLE ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST X 2
|WILLIE E STARKS
|1982
|803 29TH ST APT 414 MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|QUENTIN RUFFIN
|1991
|1432 45TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT - THREAT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 19, 2022 at 6:00 AM to October 20, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.
