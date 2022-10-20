City of Meridian Arrest Report October 20, 2022

Daily Docket 4
Daily Docket 4(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
BERNARD C ROLAND19792700 ST ANDREWS ST APT 28 MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING - WALMART
SIMPLE ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST X 2
WILLIE E STARKS1982803 29TH ST APT 414 MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
QUENTIN RUFFIN19911432 45TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT - THREAT
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 19, 2022 at 6:00 AM to October 20, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people died in a head-on crash Wednesday morning in Jasper County.
Two die, one injured in Jasper County wreck
Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman...
MSU makes statement on the death of Student-Athlete
Teens charged with murder in shooting death of Lake High football star
Teens charged with murder in shooting death of Lake High football star
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 19, 2022
Daily Docket 6
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 19, 2022

Latest News

Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 20, 2022
A Meridian family who suffered a terrible loss in 2020 says it’s still hurting and still...
Family of Charquez Mercer speaks after 2 years of mourning his loss
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 19, 2022
Daily Docket 6
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 19, 2022