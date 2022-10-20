A cool day ahead but 80s are on the horizon

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Today started out bitter cold as East Mississippi and West Alabama struggled to get out of 30 degrees well into the morning.

But, the sun did its work and will warm up our area into the high 60s by the afternoon. That will give way to an overnight low of 40 degrees after the sun goes down. 40 degrees is still about 12 degrees below average but there will be no freeze warning to worry about at least.

A high pressure system from the gulf is going to send us a southernly wind that will bring warm air back and ready to get going.

Friday will see a high in the upper 70s and then the long awaited return of 80 degrees on Saturday.

