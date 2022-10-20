Family of Charquez Mercer speaks after 2 years of mourning his loss

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Meridian family who suffered a terrible loss in 2020 said it’s still hurting and still waiting for justice.

25-year-old Charquez Mercer was fatally shot as he was driving a car near the Velma Young Center. 21-year-old Kenneth Barrett was charged with killing mercer. Police said Barrett was in the passenger seat. He was not granted a bond.

Mercer’s aunt, Camelia Mercer, spoke out Wednesday about her family’s loss.

“There are no words to describe our bond. I can have a bad day, not talked to Chuck at all, but one thing he was going to do is check up on his auntie. He felt me as I felt about him. If they want to see our family hurt, you did it. If you want to see us in pain, you most definitely got it. If you want to snatch our soul away, it’s gone. These are my only words to describe this hurt,” said Mercer.

Camelia Mercer said she believes there were more people involved in her nephew’s death. There’s a $20,000 reward for any information on this case.

