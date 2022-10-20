How to save on your utility bill during the winter months

By Christen Hyde
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With the cooler weather moving in, people will begin to turn up the heat in their homes to try to stay warm, but that also may cause an increase in your utility bill each month.

Some maybe wondering how can I save money during the winter months?

Julie Boles, the Director of Marketing and Communication with East Mississippi Electric Power Association, has some money saving tips to keep in mind.

“Number one, just make sure to seal up any cracks around your windows and your doors and don’t forget your attic access doors as well. Make sure those are sealed and they close properly so that you are not losing heat there as well. Then third, it’s a simple easy trick you can do is to open your curtains in the daytime when the sun is out, and you can get that heat coming through your windows and then close them at night so you can keep the heat inside your home,” said Boles.

East Mississippi Electric Power Association offers a pre-paid option when paying your bill.

The power association also offers an energy-saving tool to track your usage online and recommends that households get their HVAC systems checked for the winter months.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people died in a head-on crash Wednesday morning in Jasper County.
Two die, one injured in Jasper County wreck
Teens charged with murder in shooting death of Lake High football star
Teens charged with murder in shooting death of Lake High football star
Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman...
MSU makes statement on the death of Student-Athlete
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
Philadelphia Police Chief Eric Lyons told News 11 that the car Aiyanna Gulley was driving was...
Suspected kidnapper apprehended in Philadelphia, two children found safe

Latest News

Family of Charquez Mercer speaks after 2 years of mourning his loss
A Meridian family who suffered a terrible loss in 2020 says it’s still hurting and still...
Family of Charquez Mercer speaks after 2 years of mourning his loss
‘He was the best one in the room every time’: Walker Fielder’s friend reflects on memories the...
‘He was the best one in the room every time’: Walker Fielder’s friend reflects on memories the two shared
LEMA to get new tools
LEMA to get new tools