How to save on your utility bill during the winter months

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With the cooler weather moving in, people will begin to turn up the heat in their homes to try to stay warm, but that also may cause an increase in your utility bill each month.

Some maybe wondering how can I save money during the winter months?

Julie Boles, the Director of Marketing and Communication with East Mississippi Electric Power Association, has some money saving tips to keep in mind.

“Number one, just make sure to seal up any cracks around your windows and your doors and don’t forget your attic access doors as well. Make sure those are sealed and they close properly so that you are not losing heat there as well. Then third, it’s a simple easy trick you can do is to open your curtains in the daytime when the sun is out, and you can get that heat coming through your windows and then close them at night so you can keep the heat inside your home,” said Boles.

East Mississippi Electric Power Association offers a pre-paid option when paying your bill.

The power association also offers an energy-saving tool to track your usage online and recommends that households get their HVAC systems checked for the winter months.

