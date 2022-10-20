Lamar Volleyball wins 1st State Championship

The Lamar Lady Raiders beat Simpson Academy 3-0 to win the MAIS Division II State Championship.
By Shahji Adam
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lamar Lady Raiders beat Simpson Academy 3-0 to win the MAIS Division II State Championship.

Lamar earned a first-round bye in the start of the playoffs and then swept Madison St. Joe 3-0 to advance to the State Championship once again.

A feel good win for the team as they were in a similar position last year and this season was all about redemption. They got that redemption as this Lady Raiders team makes history as the first volleyball team in program history to win the State Title.

The final scores in three sets were:

25-17

25-12

25-23

