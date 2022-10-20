Local teen excels in Lauderdale County 4-H Club

COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 highlights a local teen as she excels in agriculture. These kids have been representing Lauderdale County in farm work events by being part of the 4-H Club for several years.

13-year-old Joy Kitchens went to the Mississippi state fair to represent the 4-H club. Well, she did so with flying colors as she won grand champion in the poultry show.

“When they called my name, I was like are you sure you read it correctly? I was really surprised,” said 4H member Joy Kitchens.

But that wasn’t the only thing she won.

" Me and my friend did do the fashion design where we sewed a dress, and we modeled it on stage. I got first place, and she got third place. I did public speaking, which was my favorite contest, and I did get first place,” said Joy.

As you can tell, Joy is full of joy when it comes to learning new things about agriculture.

" It’s a lot of fun in different ways because you learn responsibility and taking care of the chickens. You learn health-wise how to make sure they are not sick. It is a lot of responsibility and a lot of care for them. When you win something, have the money, and the bander - it pulls everything together,” said Joy.

Joy loves to take care of her chickens and design clothes for hours, but her true passion is speech.

" I want to be a speech pathologist,” said Joy.

Her reason for this career choice will warm her heart.

“Well, both of my brothers had speech issues, so I feel very comfortable for somebody that does have speech issues. I was called to help them,” said Joy.

Joy’s older brother John is the first and only ambassador representing Lauderdale County in the 4-h club. He shares his duties with the club.

" It’s a real honor because he in Lauderdale he don’t have a lot of 4-H, so it is a real honor to represent the county in that way. Some of the work I had to do is organize the rabbit show. It’s a new competition we started this year. I had to make sure that everything was in the right place. I had to make sure that everyone was in their right spot, and I had to make sure all the cages were where they needed to be,” said 4-H Ambassador John.

Joy shares why she thinks parents should invest their kids into the 4-h club.

“First of all, you learn so much that you never would think you would ever learn about chickens and raising them. I never thought I would learn about chickens, but I did. It was so much fun to do it,” said Joy.

The youngest brother, Jacob, shares a message about the club.

“Hello, my name is Jacob Kitchens, and I want you to join 4-h. See you there,” said 4H member Jacob.

The club’s goal is to educate children about agriculture, characterization, independence, and finances.

To learn more about this club, you can contact the Lauderdale County Extension office at 601-482-9764.

