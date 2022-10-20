Mississippi sports wagering revenue drops in staggering percentage

By Joseph Doehring
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - In April earlier this year, the state of Arkansas legalized mobile sports wagering state-wide, following Louisiana back in January, and Tennessee back in 2020.

This brought the grand total to 21 states with more expected on the way in 2023.

Mississippi, however, has seen a decrease in sports wagering revenue, where mobile sports betting is not legalized.

According to the executive director of the Mississippi Gaming Commission Jay McDaniel, he says there’s been about a 20% decrease in sports wagering revenue across the Magnolia State casinos.

He says the biggest problem a potential bill faces is making it to the legislative floor.

“If it were ever to get to the Gaming Committee, we talked about behind closed doors, it’s really because it hasn’t gotten to the floor, it hasn’t gotten into a committee discussion. If we get to that point, there may be a time where we come in and give our perspective on it,” said McDaniel.

As of right now, the only way to legally place mobile wagers in state casinos is by using the BetMGM Sportsbook app.

The catch is, you must be on the premises of either the Beau Rivage Casino in Biloxi or the Goldstrike Casino in Tunica, Mississippi.

This is causing several out-of-state players who used to travel to Mississippi to place their bets, to now sit in their homes and do the same thing. McDaniel explained the possibility of different methods of mobile wagering for players…if the bill passes.

“With that statute, it would depend on how the legislature structures it,” he said. “Would it be open to every casino operator to put their own app out there? Would it be limited to a certain number? I don’t think in any realm would we just see BetMGM they have theirs ready, but I think if you saw a bill start to pass, there would be time for these other operators to get theirs ready.”

A huge reason why online betting legislation hasn’t passed is due to the fact that Mississippi has 26 casinos that serve as a major tourist attraction. McDaniel says casinos are doing well, aside from declining sports wagering revenue.

State lawmakers will reconvene in January.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people died in a head-on crash Wednesday morning in Jasper County.
Two die, one injured in Jasper County wreck
Teens charged with murder in shooting death of Lake High football star
Teens charged with murder in shooting death of Lake High football star
Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman...
MSU makes statement on the death of Student-Athlete
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
Philadelphia Police Chief Eric Lyons told News 11 that the car Aiyanna Gulley was driving was...
Suspected kidnapper apprehended in Philadelphia, two children found safe

Latest News

Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton(3) warms up before an NCAA college football game against...
Alabama looking into Burton incident with Tennessee fan
Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman...
MSU makes statement on the death of Student-Athlete
The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame proudly announced the selections for Hall of Fame Induction...
Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame announces 2023 class
Bubba Wallace, right, argues with Kyle Larson after the two crashed during a NASCAR Cup Series...
NASCAR suspends Bubba Wallace 1 race for Las Vegas fracas