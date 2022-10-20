No more freezing nights for a little while

Winter's grip is letting up
Winter's grip is letting up(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The cold pattern that gave us a taste of Winter’s Chill is shifting. A warmer pattern is settling in along with a southerly wind that has returned. So, get ready for more comfy conditions in the days to come.

Thankfully, no freezing temps overnight. Friday morning will still be chilly, but morning lows will hover closer to 40 degrees versus 30 degrees. The afternoon will bring seasonable highs in the upper 70s. Your weekend mornings will hover near 50 degrees, and the afternoons will hover near 80 degrees with lots of sushine!

Next week starts with highs in the low-mid 80s, but a cold front moves in Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. It’ll bring rain with it, and some showers may linger for the first half of Wednesday. Otherwise, just get ready for a return to 70s for highs by Thursday once we get behind the front.

Tracking the Tropics

All is quiet for now

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people died in a head-on crash Wednesday morning in Jasper County.
Two die, one injured in Jasper County wreck
Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman...
MSU makes statement on the death of Student-Athlete
Teens charged with murder in shooting death of Lake High football star
Teens charged with murder in shooting death of Lake High football star
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 19, 2022
Marlena Murray has indicted for criminal negligent homicide in the death of her 2-year-old son,...
Police: Ala. mom did drugs, took nude pictures before toddler drowned

Latest News

A look ahead at the weather for this weekend.
A cool day ahead but 80s are on the horizon
Today's Weather - Ethan Bird - October 20th, 2022
Today's Weather - Ethan Bird - October 20th, 2022
Temps will get closer to average by the weekend
FIRST ALERT: Freeze warning in effect, but it warms up soon
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - October 19th, 2022
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - October 19th, 2022