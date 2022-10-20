No more freezing nights for a little while

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The cold pattern that gave us a taste of Winter’s Chill is shifting. A warmer pattern is settling in along with a southerly wind that has returned. So, get ready for more comfy conditions in the days to come.

Thankfully, no freezing temps overnight. Friday morning will still be chilly, but morning lows will hover closer to 40 degrees versus 30 degrees. The afternoon will bring seasonable highs in the upper 70s. Your weekend mornings will hover near 50 degrees, and the afternoons will hover near 80 degrees with lots of sushine!

Next week starts with highs in the low-mid 80s, but a cold front moves in Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. It’ll bring rain with it, and some showers may linger for the first half of Wednesday. Otherwise, just get ready for a return to 70s for highs by Thursday once we get behind the front.

Tracking the Tropics

All is quiet for now

