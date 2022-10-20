Zoo expecting to add baby sloth next summer

The Cincinnati Zoo says its sloth named Lightning is expecting a baby.
The Cincinnati Zoo says its sloth named Lightning is expecting a baby.(Cincinnati Zoo)
By WXIX Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - The Cincinnati Zoo says its two-toed sloth named Lightning is expecting a baby.

WXIX reports the zoo announced on Thursday that Lightning has been pregnant since September after spending time with longtime resident Moe, another sloth at the Cincinnati Zoo.

“We waited several months before putting the sloth pair back together after Lightning delivered a stillborn baby last October,” Cincinnati Zoo’s zoological manager Julie Grove said. “They showed immediate interest in each other and did what we were hoping they would do!”

Earlier this week, an ultrasound confirmed that there had been significant growth and fetal movement, according to scientists with the zoo’s Center for Conservation and Research of Endangered Wildlife.

“Lightning is in good health, and we remain optimistic that she will deliver a healthy baby,” Grove said. “To ensure she gets plenty of rest and care, we will keep her behind the scenes until she gives birth. Visitors will see Lightning and baby next July if all goes well. Moe is in the Discovery Forest, and visitors can visit him during regular Zoo hours.”

The zoo says once the baby is born, it will latch onto Lightning and stay attached to her for 10-12 months.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people died in a head-on crash Wednesday morning in Jasper County.
Two die, one injured in Jasper County wreck
Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman...
MSU makes statement on the death of Student-Athlete
Teens charged with murder in shooting death of Lake High football star
Teens charged with murder in shooting death of Lake High football star
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 19, 2022
Marlena Murray has indicted for criminal negligent homicide in the death of her 2-year-old son,...
Police: Ala. mom did drugs, took nude pictures before toddler drowned

Latest News

The state still has yet to rest its case in the trial of Darrell Brooks, the man accused of...
Wisconsin parade suspect gives tearful opening statement
Darrell Brooks is accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more in the Waukesha...
Wisconsin parade suspect gives tearful opening statement
PETA conducted a five-day rescue mission involving 65 animals of 30 species from the Tri-State...
PETA saves 65 neglected animals from roadside zoo
President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health,...
Biden touts Pittsburgh bridge as infrastructure win
American Airlines announced it will be doing away with its first class seating.
American Airlines will switch out first class cabins for business seating