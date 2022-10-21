9 shot near fraternity house just off Southern Univ. campus, officials say

Emergency officials are responding to reports of several people being shot near Southern University’s campus.
By WAFB staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several people were shot just off the campus of Southern University early Friday, Oct. 21, according to university officials.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said nine people were shot by the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity house on Harding Boulevard near F Street (600 block of Harding Blvd.) just before 2 a.m.

Emergency responders said seven people were taken to the hospital. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening at this time, officials said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Southern University released the following statement about the incident:

Campus entrances have reportedly re-opened.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

