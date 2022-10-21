9 shot near fraternity house just off Southern Univ. campus, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several people were shot just off the campus of Southern University early Friday, Oct. 21, according to university officials.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said nine people were shot by the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity house on Harding Boulevard near F Street (600 block of Harding Blvd.) just before 2 a.m.

Emergency responders said seven people were taken to the hospital. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening at this time, officials said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Southern University released the following statement about the incident:

This morning, a shooting occurred near Southern University and A&M College. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating. While this unfortunate incident happened off campus at a non-University sponsored event, the University strongly condemns any act of violence. We are keeping anyone affected by this incident in our thoughts. Officials, including the Southern University Police Department, are continuing to work to ensure that students, employees, alumni and other visitors to campus are safe during this Homecoming weekend. Details, including any changes to security protocols and Homecoming activities, will be shared as they are updated.

Campus entrances have reportedly re-opened.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

