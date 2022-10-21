Baby burned by scalding water at Mississippi daycare; appears to be accident

Baby burned by scalding water at Mississippi daycare; appears to be accident
Baby burned by scalding water at Mississippi daycare; appears to be accident(WTVA)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - A baby was accidentally burned at a Saltillo, Mississippi daycare on Wednesday.

Saltillo Police Chief Daniel McKinney said the incident happened at Kid’s Landing Too daycare.

He said a 10-month-old was burned by scalding water while daycare workers used boiling water to clean bottles.

Paramedics were called and the child left in an ambulance. The child’s current condition is not known. The police chief said charges will not be filed.

The Mississippi State Department of Health is investigating the incident, Director of Licensure Melissa Parker confirmed.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Jones was a senior at Lake High School when he was killed.
Third person charged in shooting death of Lake student
Two people died in a head-on crash Wednesday morning in Jasper County.
Two die, one injured in Jasper County wreck
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 20, 2022
Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Youth football coach shot dead in front of players
Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman...
MSU makes statement on the death of Student-Athlete

Latest News

Authorities say the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. near Hill Top Drive in Lucedale.
Man in hospital under armed guard after officer-involved shooting in George County
Angela Harris speaks in support of Aniah's law
Aniah Blanchard’s mother raising awareness weeks before the law honoring her daughter is voted on
early voting
Millions of Americans already voting ahead of consequential midterm elections
The Baton Rouge Police Department said nine people were shot just off Southern University's...
9 shot near fraternity house just off Southern Univ. campus, officials say