Brookhaven felon escaped custody Thursday; still at large

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Brookhaven man wanted for felony gun possession and felony fleeing is at large after having escaped police custody Thursday night.

Rashan Smith has a long felony record, according to Brookhaven Police chief Kenneth Collins. Rashan, 35, had been apprehended and handcuffed after a brief car chase and foot chase.

Sometime near 10 p.m., Rashan, who had been riding in a patrol car, managed to get his handcuffed wrists from behind his back to a position where he opened the door to the patrol car and jumped out of the moving vehicle, Collins said. He was last seen at Chippewa and S. Railroad Avenue, near the Lincoln County Jail, according to Collins.

Brookhaven Police described Rashan as a black, bald male who had been wearing a white hoody and blue jeans at the time of his escape. Anyone with information, please call (601) 833-2424.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Jones was a senior at Lake High School when he was killed.
Third person charged in shooting death of Lake student
Baby burned by scalding water at Mississippi daycare; appears to be accident
Baby burned by scalding water at Mississippi daycare; appears to be accident
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of 15-year-old daughter
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of her 15-year-old daughter
The Orionid meteor shower is considered to be one of the most beautiful light shows of the year.
Meteor shower to peak Friday: How to catch a glimpse
Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 21, 2022

Latest News

Two suspects arrested in connection with shooting near Southern University.
Police arrest pair in shooting that injured 11 near Southern; sources say shooter still at large
2nd human case of West Nile Virus reported in Mobile
WTOK's Football Friday - October 21, 2022 - Part 2
WTOK's Football Friday - October 21, 2022 - Part 1
More than 1 million diabetics in the U.S. ration their insulin intake, according to a new study.
ADPH warns about the dangers of rationing insulin