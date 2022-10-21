Care Lodge and Marsy’s Law of Mississippi hosts candlelight vigil for domestic violence surviviors

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Care Lodge and Marsy’s Law of Mississippi partnered together to host a candlelight vigil to honor victims of domestic violence.

At the vigil, a prayer was held for the survivors and keynote speakers spoke about domestic violence to raise awareness.

Baylee Bible, the Community Coordinator with Care Lodge, wants the public to know DV situations are more common than you think.

“This is our big month for donations, volunteers, and just activism for our victims and survivors. So, we just really push awareness, so everyone knows that one in four women and one in seven men are victims of intimate partner violence. We just want to let everyone know you may not know about it, but it is still prevalent, and it is still there,” said Bible.

Also, at the event, Care Lodge presented Senior Meridan Police Officer David McQueen with a service aware for his work with the organization.

If you are in need of help or know someone who maybe be dealing with a domestic violence situation, you are urged to call the 24/7 crisis line at 601-693-4673.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.