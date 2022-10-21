Choctaw County looks to return to the playoffs

BUTLER, Ala. (WTOK) - The Choctaw County Tigers have a big game against the Shields Panthers that has massive playoff implications.

The Tigers are currently ranked 4th in their region and need to stay in that place to make the playoffs for the first time since 2004. This turnaround started last year when former NFL player Kendrick Office stepped in as Head Coach and for Coach Office, it has always been about the kids.

“These kids mean everything to me,” Office said. “I wake up in the morning with one purpose and that’s to change a life. Everyday I see them, I always try to say something positive. I just try to work them hard and tell them that nothing in life is easy, you got to work for what you want,” he said.

The players for the team are also noticing the difference in play and culture.

“This year we are sitting at fourth in the region. Last year, we were last so the hard work definitely paying off,” said Senior player Darryl Ruffin.

The Tigers also have had quite a few newcomers come to the team just after the offseason and they are enjoying how much the team and Coach Office have embraced them.

“Coach, he was motivating me since day one and helping me in football and I think that’s great,” said Kicker Arda Bas. “He was like a Dad for me,” Bas added.

“Being a new player, I feel like the we have done really good this season,” said Senior Offensive Lineman Sammion Robins. “I wasn’t really here for the offseason, but Coach Office and his staff, they work pretty hard to get me where I need to be and I’m loving it here,” Robins said.

The Tigers vs the Panthers is scheduled for Friday at 7 PM.

