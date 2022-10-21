City of Meridian Arrest Report

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 4:34 AM on October 21, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1900 block of 29th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 11:27 AM on October 20, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4500 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 7:51 PM on October 20, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of 34thAvenue. One residence and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.