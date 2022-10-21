City of Meridian Arrest Report

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022
NameBirth YearChargeCharge
JOSHUA PATTERSON19774025 30TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 20, 2022 at 6:00 AM to October 21, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 4:34 AM on October 21, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1900 block of 29th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 11:27 AM on October 20, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4500 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 7:51 PM on October 20, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of 34thAvenue. One residence and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.



