City of Meridian hosts dedication ceremony at Highland Park

By Christen Hyde
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It was a big day for one Meridian native as the city dedicated the basketball courts at Highland Park to former NBA player, Derrick McKey.

McKey was honored for his long history of giving back to the community by hosting free youth basketball camps in Queen City for more than 20 years.

That commitment motivated the city to repay some of that kindess by dedicating the courts to McKey.

“For a Meridianite, I think it is very special for one and I always say let’s give them their flowers while they are here. Derrick is a humble guy and back in my era he was one of the guys that a lot of us looked up to and inspired,” said Thomas Adams, City of Meridian’s Parks And Recreation Dept. Director.

McKey was truly grateful to receive such an tribute from his hometown.

“To have the opportunity to represent so many. I am here on their shoulders for so many in the community. My name may be up there, but I am representing a lot of people. My friends, family, community, my church, Meridian so hopefully it gives some of these kids an opportunity to see some positive things that can happen if you go on to be successful doing whatever it may be,” said McKey.

McKey’s Meridian High School Basketball Coach, Billy Clearman, was at the dedication and reflects on McKey’s work ethic.

“Derrick was a sophomore my first year here and so the greatest memories is watching a young man that had a lot of ability but had put in the work and got better everyday then to have the opportunity to get a scholarship from Alabama to play basketball in the SEC then he became the SEC Player of the Year twice. I was just like wow, this guy is good. The NBA was something I never thought about until he got into college, but that just shows you that he kept working hard,” said Clearman.

McKey says he always loves to come back home and looks forward to hosting the next youth basketball camp.

