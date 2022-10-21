Crimenet 10_20_22
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is trying to locate Jessica Francine Hill.
Hill is a 31-year-old Black female who is approximately 5′ 6″ in height and weighs 225 pounds.
She is wanted on a bench warrant out of Lauderdale County Circuit Court where she has been charged with possession of a controlled substance.
If you know where Hill can be found, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.
