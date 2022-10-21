Gerald Clark

Gerald Clark
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Funeral services for Gerald Clark, 73, of Needham will be held Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Needham Assembly of God. Burial will follow in the Brightwater Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service.

Gerald was born October 30, 1948, and passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Anderson Regional Medical Center in Meridian, Mississippi. He was retired from Georgia Pacific in Pennington.

Survivors include his wife, Janice Todd Clark; children, Melissa Rigney of Waynesboro, MS; Lynn Anderson (Doug) of Meridian, MS; Tanual Bonner of Souwilpa; and Michael Todd (Amy) of Toxey; grandchildren, Makayla Todd, Taylor Rigney, Laken Rigney, Crystal Lathan, and Richard Drake Bonner; great grandchildren, Tina Turner, Gaige Lathan, Lexie Lathan, Emily Bonner, Maddie Bonner, and Hunter Bonner; brothers, Edward Clark (Mary Ann) of Needham; Amos Clark (Sue) of North Carolina; and sister, Eloise McIlwain of Needham.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William “Bill” and Lula Mae Clark; and brothers, Carlton, Mickey, Bernice, and Herman Clark; and sister, Louise Stiens.

Pallbearers: Bernard Clark, Wade McIlwain, Alan McIlwain, Tommy Jenkins, Dale Whittington, and Keith Donald.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Jones was a senior at Lake High School when he was killed.
Third person charged in shooting death of Lake student
Two people died in a head-on crash Wednesday morning in Jasper County.
Two die, one injured in Jasper County wreck
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 20, 2022
Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Youth football coach shot dead in front of players
Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman...
MSU makes statement on the death of Student-Athlete

Latest News

Raymond Houston Shirley Jr.
Shirley Lucille Byrne
Marriage License October 14-20, 2022
Mrs. Jessie McDonald