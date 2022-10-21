Funeral services for Gerald Clark, 73, of Needham will be held Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Needham Assembly of God. Burial will follow in the Brightwater Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service.

Gerald was born October 30, 1948, and passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Anderson Regional Medical Center in Meridian, Mississippi. He was retired from Georgia Pacific in Pennington.

Survivors include his wife, Janice Todd Clark; children, Melissa Rigney of Waynesboro, MS; Lynn Anderson (Doug) of Meridian, MS; Tanual Bonner of Souwilpa; and Michael Todd (Amy) of Toxey; grandchildren, Makayla Todd, Taylor Rigney, Laken Rigney, Crystal Lathan, and Richard Drake Bonner; great grandchildren, Tina Turner, Gaige Lathan, Lexie Lathan, Emily Bonner, Maddie Bonner, and Hunter Bonner; brothers, Edward Clark (Mary Ann) of Needham; Amos Clark (Sue) of North Carolina; and sister, Eloise McIlwain of Needham.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William “Bill” and Lula Mae Clark; and brothers, Carlton, Mickey, Bernice, and Herman Clark; and sister, Louise Stiens.

Pallbearers: Bernard Clark, Wade McIlwain, Alan McIlwain, Tommy Jenkins, Dale Whittington, and Keith Donald.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

