Lazy Acres helps everyone celebrate the fall season

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Whether that be watching the pig races or picking a pumpkin out of the pumpkin patch, but having fun comes with having to put in a lot of work.

“Oh, it’s a tremendous amount of work. Our family works hard all year long for this month, as well as preparing for our Christmas season, so it’s a tremendous amount of work that goes into it. We have a great staff. And we all work extremely hard,” said the Owner and Operator of Lazy Acres, Michael May.

“Lazy Acres does provide an extremely fun pumpkin patch for the children, but also many other activities for them to enjoy.”

“So the main thing is seeing people come out and be able to enjoy doing things as a family and have a good time. Just watching the kids have a great time. It makes all the hard work worth the effort,” said May.

And while many other businesses struggled throughout the past few years due to COVID-19, Lazy Acres has seen nothing but growth since day one.

“Oh gosh, it’s, it’s growing every year. I remember the first year we started off at 300 or 400 people, and then I think last year we ended up probably fifteen, 16,000 people. Actually, COVID helped us a lot to keep, because people were looking for things to do outdoors. So a lot of people found us that year,” said May.

And as fall ends, Christmas is right around the corner, and the farm offers something special then too.

“Some things that we have coming up. We do have our Christmas lights, so don’t don’t forget us at Christmas because that will start Thanksgiving night,” said May.

If you are looking to save a few dollars, you can visit the Lazy Acres website to buy discounted tickets before you arrive at the farm.

