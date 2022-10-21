Man in hospital under armed guard after officer-involved shooting in George County

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting involving George County Sheriff’s Department Friday morning.

Authorities say the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. near Hill Top Drive in Lucedale.

The sheriff’s department responded to a domestic disturbance call just before midnight. A source at the scene says a man was wounded when he was hit by a deputy’s bullet.

The sheriff says the 58-year-old man was taken to a hospital for treatment, where he is currently listed in stable condition and under an armed guard. No officers were hurt during the incident.

MBI is currently assessing the incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, they’ll share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.

