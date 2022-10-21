MCC to host Queen City Relay for Life and Street Strut this Saturday

By Christen Hyde
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Get ready to strut like you mean it this Saturday as Meridian Community College’s Phi Theta Kappa honor organization will host the Queen City Relay for Life and Street Strut.

The event will include a 5k run or walk, a 1-mile fun run, a street strut, and much more all to celebrate survivors of breast cancer.

Event organizers, Phyllis Holladay, encourages the public to come and enjoy the event.

“The street strut which is our favorite part of the day and the event. That is where survivors or anybody can decorate an umbrella in memory or in honor of a breast cancer survivor and they literally strut their stuff to music, and we have judges. We have lots of door prizes. You can purchase a T-shirt. It’s just a day of fun, fun, fun to celebrate breast cancer awareness and all the many people who have fought that,” said Holladay.

Race Day Registration begins at 6:30 a.m. and the 5K Run/Walk race starts at 8 a.m. The one-mile run/walk begins at 9 a.m. followed by the street strut.

All proceeds will be donated to the Anderson Cancer Patient Benevolence Fund.

If you would like to register for the event, you can visit Queen City Relay for Life and Street Strut website.

