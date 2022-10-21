Meteor shower to peak Friday: How to catch a glimpse

The Orionid meteor shower is considered to be one of the most beautiful light shows of the year.
The Orionid meteor shower is considered to be one of the most beautiful light shows of the year.(NASA)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A meteor shower that is considered one of the most beautiful light shows of the year is expected to peak this week.

According to NASA, the Orionid meteor shower peaks every year in mid-October, with optimum viewing on Friday.

The Orionids are known for their brightness and their speed. NASA says the meteors travel at about 148,000 mph and leave glowing debris in their wake, which lasts for several seconds to minutes.

According to the space agency, the meteor shower will peak at about 15 meteors per hour with a velocity of 41 miles per second.

NASA says the Orionids are viewable in both the Northern and Southern hemispheres after midnight. It recommends viewers find an area well away from city lights. Onlookers are encouraged to lie flat on the ground with their feet facing southeast if they are in the Northern Hemisphere or northeast if in the Southern Hemisphere.

The agency said that observers should look for prolonged light explosions when viewing the Orionid meteor shower.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people died in a head-on crash Wednesday morning in Jasper County.
Two die, one injured in Jasper County wreck
Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman...
MSU makes statement on the death of Student-Athlete
Teens charged with murder in shooting death of Lake High football star
Teens charged with murder in shooting death of Lake High football star
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 19, 2022
Marlena Murray has indicted for criminal negligent homicide in the death of her 2-year-old son,...
Police: Ala. mom did drugs, took nude pictures before toddler drowned

Latest News

Lazy Acres helps everyone celebrate the fall season
MCC set to host Queen City Relay for Life and Street Strut this Saturday.
MCC to host Queen City Relay for Life and Street Strut this Saturday
Care Lodge and Marsy’s Law of Mississippi host candlelight vigil for domestic violence...
Care Lodge and Marsy’s Law of Mississippi hosts candlelight vigil for domestic violence surviviors
FILE - UCLA gynecologist James Heaps appears in Los Angeles Superior Court on June 26, 2019....
Ex-UCLA gynecologist found guilty in LA sex abuse case