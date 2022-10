In keeping with the wishes of Mr. Derek Pickett and his family, there will be no services at this time. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home. Mr. Pickett, 40, of Meridian died Friday, October 14, 2022 at Ochsner Ruch Health.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

