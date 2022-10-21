Mr. Joe Brown

Joe Brown
Published: Oct. 21, 2022
Funeral services for Mr. Joe Brown will be held Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 11:00 am at York West End School, York, AL with Rev. James E. Sheffield officiating.  Burial will follow in Cokes Chapel Cemetery, Ward, AL with arrangements entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home.  Mr. Brown, 73, of Cuba, AL, who died Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.  A viewing will be Friday, October 21, 2022 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

