Funeral services for Mr. John Carter will be held Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 11:00 am at St. Mary Baptist Church, Shubuta with Pastor Curtis Walker officiating. Burial will follow in Archusa Memorial Gardens, Quitman with arrangements entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home. Mr. Carter, 52, of Atlanta, GA (formally of Clarke County), who died Saturday, October 13, 2022 at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital, Atlanta, GA. A viewing will be one hour prior to services at the church.

