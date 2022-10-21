Funeral services for Mr. Reginald Stinner were held Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 11:00 am at Berry & Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel with Rev. Antonio Stinner officiating. Burial followed in Mt. Pleasant Battlefield Baptist Church Cemetery, Collinsville with arrangements entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home. Mr. Stinner, 59, of Meridian who died Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Ochsner Rush Health. A viewing was held one hour prior to services.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.