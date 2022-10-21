Funeral services for Mr. Robert Alford will be held Sunday, October 23, 2022 at 6:00 pm at Berry & Gardner’s Funeral Home’s OP Chapel with Rev. Frank Brewster officiating. Burial will be Monday, October 24, 2022 at New Hope Cemetery, Toomsuba with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Mr. Alford, 84, of Toomsuba, who died Sunday, October 16, 2022 at his residence. Viewing will be Sunday, October 23, 2022 from 5:00 to 6:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

