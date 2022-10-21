Mr. Robert Alford

Robert Alford
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Funeral services for Mr. Robert Alford will be held Sunday, October 23, 2022 at 6:00 pm at Berry & Gardner’s Funeral Home’s OP Chapel with Rev. Frank Brewster officiating.  Burial will be Monday, October 24, 2022 at New Hope Cemetery, Toomsuba with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.  Mr. Alford, 84, of Toomsuba, who died Sunday, October 16, 2022 at his residence.  Viewing will be Sunday, October 23, 2022 from 5:00 to 6:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Jones was a senior at Lake High School when he was killed.
Third person charged in shooting death of Lake student
Two people died in a head-on crash Wednesday morning in Jasper County.
Two die, one injured in Jasper County wreck
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 20, 2022
Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Youth football coach shot dead in front of players
Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman...
MSU makes statement on the death of Student-Athlete

Latest News

Raymond Houston Shirley Jr.
Shirley Lucille Byrne
Gerald Clark
Marriage License October 14-20, 2022
Mrs. Jessie McDonald