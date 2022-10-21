Multiple pick-sixes too much for Saints to overcome at Arizona; Black and Gold fall to 2-5 on the season
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Andy Dalton’s three interceptions were too much for the Saints to recover from in the desert, falling to 2-5 on the season after losing to Arizona, 42-34.
The Saints possess a two-game losing streak, dropping five of their last six contest.
Dalton’s final interception of the night resulted in a Isaiah Simmons 56-yard touchdown. That pick-six gave Arizona a 28-14 lead at half.
It was a roller coaster night for the veteran quarterback. Dalton came out firing early in the contest, he hit rookie Rashid Shaheed for a 53-yard touchdown. The Weber State product scored last week also on a 44-yard TD run against the Bengals.
Dalton also made a costly mistake in the first quarter, a 15-play, 65-yard drive ended in a Alexander Hamilton interception in the Cardinals end zone. Instead of expanding a Black and Gold lead, the Saints only led 7-3 at the end of the first frame.
Dalton rectified his miscue in the second quarter, he found Taysom Hill for a 3-yard touchdown. That was Hill’s seventh TD of the year.
Dalton finished with four touchdown passes on the night.
Dalton threw his second pick in the first half, but this time it wasn’t his fault. Marquez Callaway dropped a pass, the ball was tipped and intercepted for a touchdown by Marco Wilson. The pick-six staked Arizona to a halftime advantage, 20-14.
The Saints hosts the Las Vegas Raiders next Sunday.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.