Portion of Sela Ward Parkway/22nd Ave. South to close temporarily

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Drivers in Meridian will soon be taking another detour as a portion of Sela Ward Parkway is set to close.

Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 26, Sela Ward Parkway will be closed from C Street to Front Street.

The closure is necessary for the subcontractor performing the sewer replacement along B Street to replace a collapsed sewer line running underneath the road.

Project engineer, Gabe Faggard, said the work is expected to take up to one week to complete.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.