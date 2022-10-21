Portion of Sela Ward Parkway/22nd Ave. South to close temporarily

By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Drivers in Meridian will soon be taking another detour as a portion of Sela Ward Parkway is set to close.

Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 26, Sela Ward Parkway will be closed from C Street to Front Street.

The closure is necessary for the subcontractor performing the sewer replacement along B Street to replace a collapsed sewer line running underneath the road.

Project engineer, Gabe Faggard, said the work is expected to take up to one week to complete.

