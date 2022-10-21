Sen. Roger Wicker announces death of his father

Thomas Frederick Wicker was a circuit judge for 20 years
Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker announced the death of his father, Judge Thomas Frederick Wicker,...
Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker announced the death of his father, Judge Thomas Frederick Wicker, 98, who passed away at Baptist Memorial Hospital East in Memphis.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TUPELO, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker announced the death of his father, Judge Thomas Frederick Wicker, 98, who passed away at Baptist Memorial Hospital East in Memphis.

The elder Wicker had a long and distinguished career as city attorney and county prosecutor for 12 years, served in the state Senate for 3 years and was appointed by Gov. John Bell Williams as Circuit Judge for the 1st Judicial District in 1970. He served in that capacity for 20 years and retired in 1990.

Judge Wicker carried on his public service after retirement as an active member of the American Legion and the Rotary Club. He also served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher at First Baptist Church, Pontotoc, Miss.

