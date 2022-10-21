Sen. Roger Wicker announces death of his father

TUPELO, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker announced the death of his father, Judge Thomas Frederick Wicker, 98, who passed away at Baptist Memorial Hospital East in Memphis.

The elder Wicker had a long and distinguished career as city attorney and county prosecutor for 12 years, served in the state Senate for 3 years and was appointed by Gov. John Bell Williams as Circuit Judge for the 1st Judicial District in 1970. He served in that capacity for 20 years and retired in 1990.

“My father spent his life in service to our country and our family. A World War II Veteran, a public servant, a dedicated husband and father, and faithful Christian, he was a role model for many – and he was my hero. Our family is devastated to lose him, but we are grateful for a life well-lived, the wisdom he instilled in us, and the many years we spent together. On behalf of the entire Wicker family, Gayle and I deeply appreciate the expressions of sympathy and prayers we have received.”

Judge Wicker carried on his public service after retirement as an active member of the American Legion and the Rotary Club. He also served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher at First Baptist Church, Pontotoc, Miss.

