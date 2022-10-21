Several people shot on Southern University’s campus, officials say

Emergency officials are responding to reports of several people being shot on Southern University’s campus.
By WAFB staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Emergency officials are responding to reports of several people being shot on Southern University’s campus.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, nine people were shot on Harding Boulevard around 1:50 a.m. Friday, WAFB reported.

Emergency responders said seven people were taken to the hospital.

Emergency officials are responding to a shooting near Southern University’s campus on Friday...
Emergency officials are responding to a shooting near Southern University’s campus on Friday morning.(WAFB)

All injuries are not life-threatening at this time, officials said.

Campus entrances have reportedly reopened after having been blocked off earlier Friday morning.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Jones was a senior at Lake High School when he was killed.
Third person charged in shooting death of Lake student
Two people died in a head-on crash Wednesday morning in Jasper County.
Two die, one injured in Jasper County wreck
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 20, 2022
Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Youth football coach shot dead in front of players
Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman...
MSU makes statement on the death of Student-Athlete

Latest News

Emergency officials are responding to reports of several people being shot on Southern...
Several people shot on Southern University’s campus, officials say
In a photo provided by USC Athletics, former Southern California player Matthew Gee plays in an...
NCAA on trial in concussion case of dead former USC football player
US braces for flu season, more COVID variants
US braces for flu season, more COVID variants
FILE - Rob Murphy, at the time Eastern Michigan coach, gestures during the second half of the...
AP source: Pistons’ Rob Murphy on leave due to investigation