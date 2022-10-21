Tailgate Preview: Demopolis preps for senior night

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WTOK) - Demopolis will host Greenville on Friday night for their final regular season home game of the year.

The Tigers are 8-1 on the season and are hoping for another win over Greenville on Friday before they get ready for round one of the playoffs.

Demopolis is currently riding a seven game win streak and have been outscoring their opponents 436-130. The teams only loss came in week two against Jackson.

All season no one has known what was going to come out of this Demopolis team. They lost a ton of seniors last year and only have 12 seniors this year. But they’ve proved their leadership.

“You know this group has really done a good job of leading. Like I said I’m very proud of them because I think they might exceed a lot of folks expectations. I don’t think a lot of people knew what to expect with this group so but it’s been a good group that’s worked hard. Blue collar, come to everyday, show up and practice hard. Work hard in the weight room, they’ve just been receptive to coaching. I think that’s what makes them successful. I think that might be credit to the past and how it’s been. The expectation we have around here and they’ve kind of taken that an owned it and like I said we’re looking forward to a big night senior night and get ready for playoffs ahead.”

The 12 seniors will be recognized before the game on Friday in the teams final home game of the regular season.

“Yeah they always say it goes by fast,” said senior left tackle, Jay’Marion Wright. “You never really realize it until the last home game of the season so yeah it’s pretty good though.”

Kick off against Greenville is set for 7 p.m. WTOK will be live from the game at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.