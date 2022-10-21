On a warming trend heading into the weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -It defiantly has been a chilly week as we have seen below-average temperatures for this time of the year, but we are going to start seeing temperatures rise into the weekend.

We are getting out of the freezing overnight temps, but the mornings will still be chilly as we will be seeing lows in the 40s and 50s instead of the 30s. afternoon highs heading into the weekend will stay in the upper 70s and lower 80s across our area so it’s starting to become more comfortable again.

Sunshine will prevail as our next rainmaker loos to move in next Tuesday overnight into Wednesday, so there is no need for your rain gear.

Tracking the Tropics: All is quiet for now.

