Warriors fall on sophomore night to Co-Lin

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - East Central hosted Co-Lin on their senior and homecoming night at Bailey stadium on Thursday.

This was the Warrior’s final home game of the season but also 10 year head coach Ken Karcher’s. Karcher announced he will retire at the of the season.

Sophomore and homecoming night for the Warriors tonight! ECCC had all 17 sophomores step out as honorary captains. The Warriors are hoping for their first win of the season again Co-Lin in their final home game of the year. pic.twitter.com/hunyvwFW0U — syd (@sydney_wicker) October 20, 2022

ECCC went into Thursday’s game 0-7 seeking their first win of the year.

The Warriors would be able to recover the ball off of the kickoff to start a drive down the field. East Central would not be able to score a touchdown so they would settle for a field goal. They would lead 3-0 early.

Co-Lin would be able to respond with a touchdown to go up 6-0.

ECCC would not be able to come back and would fall to Co-Lin 26-14. The Warriors are now 0-8.

East Central will take on Pearl River in their final game of the season.

