Warriors fall on sophomore night to Co-Lin

ECCC honors 17 sophomores on sophomore night during the Warriors final home game of the season.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - East Central hosted Co-Lin on their senior and homecoming night at Bailey stadium on Thursday.

This was the Warrior’s final home game of the season but also 10 year head coach Ken Karcher’s. Karcher announced he will retire at the of the season.

ECCC went into Thursday’s game 0-7 seeking their first win of the year.

The Warriors would be able to recover the ball off of the kickoff to start a drive down the field. East Central would not be able to score a touchdown so they would settle for a field goal. They would lead 3-0 early.

Co-Lin would be able to respond with a touchdown to go up 6-0.

ECCC would not be able to come back and would fall to Co-Lin 26-14. The Warriors are now 0-8.

East Central will take on Pearl River in their final game of the season.

