ZooBoo: Ten days of fright at the Hattiesburg Zoo

Beware of ghouls and goblins, Hattiesburgers!
Beware of ghouls and goblins, Hattiesburgers!
By Will Polston
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Beware of ghouls and goblins, Hattiesburgers!

Friday served as the opening night for the annual Halloween event ZooBoo, hosted by the Hattiesburg Zoo.

For ten frightening nights, the zoo will be open after hours for people to experience some tricks but mostly treats.

“We have unlimited train rides, unlimited carousel rides, inflatables, jump house castles, as well as an obstacle course this year,” said Demetric Kelly, director of guest services at the zoo. “Kids can participate; that’s going to be included with their admission. There’s also going to be food specials throughout the night.”

The fear factor and additional attractions will pull in thousands throughout the next ten days.

Though it is meant to be spooky, Melissa Smith, a Pine Belt mother who has attended in the past, insists ZooBoo is great for all ages.

“We just love coming out every year and enjoying what the Hattiesburg Zoo provides through ZooBoo,” said Smith. “ZooBoo is offered to the Hattiesburg Community as a really creative and well-lit fun area for families. It’s just spooky enough to get their attention but not too scary for the little one.”

From cheap thrills to animals after dark, ZooBoo is expected to be a bit hit again in 2022.

“What better place can you do Halloween - animals, good food, good friends, family vibes, all that good stuff?” asked Kelly.

Tickets can be purchased online for $13 or at the gate for $15. Tickets are required for all visitors two years old and up.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Jones was a senior at Lake High School when he was killed.
Third person charged in shooting death of Lake student
Baby burned by scalding water at Mississippi daycare; appears to be accident
Baby burned by scalding water at Mississippi daycare; appears to be accident
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of 15-year-old daughter
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of her 15-year-old daughter
The Orionid meteor shower is considered to be one of the most beautiful light shows of the year.
Meteor shower to peak Friday: How to catch a glimpse
Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 21, 2022

Latest News

Two suspects arrested in connection with shooting near Southern University.
Police arrest pair in shooting that injured 11 near Southern; sources say shooter still at large
2nd human case of West Nile Virus reported in Mobile
WTOK's Football Friday - October 21, 2022 - Part 2
WTOK's Football Friday - October 21, 2022 - Part 1
More than 1 million diabetics in the U.S. ration their insulin intake, according to a new study.
ADPH warns about the dangers of rationing insulin