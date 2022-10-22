2nd human case of West Nile Virus reported in Mobile

(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:56 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A case of human West Nile virus (WNV), a form of mosquito-borne encephalitis, has been confirmed in Mobile County, according to Dr. Kevin P. Michaels, health officer for Mobile County.

This is the second human case reported in Mobile County this year.

Humans with WNV and other mosquito-borne diseases often have symptoms of high fever, severe headache, nausea, stiff neck, confusion, muscle weakness, paralysis, disorientation, and seizures that are severe enough to require medical attention. In rare cases, WNV can cause coma or death. The seriousness of an illness may depend on a person’s health and age. WNV affects the elderly most severely, health data shows.

The risk of encephalitis spread by mosquitoes is highest from August through the first freeze in the fall. Vector Services will increase spraying and conduct door-to-door surveys in the immediate areas. Inspectors will also attempt to trap adult mosquitoes and test them for the presence of WNV.

Health officials warn that it is extremely important that people taking part in outdoor activities make every effort to reduce their exposure to mosquitoes and should always keep mosquito repellent with them when outdoors.

A mosquito complaint may be submitted to our office by completing the Online Complaint Form, by calling 251-690-8124, or by emailing VectorServices@mchd.org.

---

