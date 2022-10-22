GOTW: Meridian wins final home game

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Wildcats beat Petal 24-14 in their final home game of the season to keep their playoff hopes alive.

It was a special day at Ray Stadium as the Wildcats celebrated Homecoming and Senior night and the stadium was packed with current and former Meridian Wildcats as they showed support for the team.

The game itself was also packed with action as Meridian’s first drive was capped off with a touchdown by Wendy’s Giant of the Week winner Daniel Hill. The Wildcats would lead early 7-0.

Petal would respond by hitting a field goal to make it 7-3, but the ensuing kickoff was filled with surprise as Petal did an onside kick, which they would recover. The Wildcats’ defense would come to play as they stripped Petal and recovered the ball in the end zone to get a touchback.

Meridian’s offense would go three and out and Petal would finally find the end zone to make it 10-3 going into the second half. The game would continue to go back and forth before the Wildcats were finally able to put Petal away.

The Wildcats win their final home game of the season and travel to Terry next week.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.