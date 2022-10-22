GOTW: Meridian wins final home game

The Wildcats celebrated Homecoming and Senior night for the students and student athletes.
The Wildcats celebrated Homecoming and Senior night for the students and student athletes.(WTOK Sports)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Wildcats beat Petal 24-14 in their final home game of the season to keep their playoff hopes alive.

It was a special day at Ray Stadium as the Wildcats celebrated Homecoming and Senior night and the stadium was packed with current and former Meridian Wildcats as they showed support for the team.

The game itself was also packed with action as Meridian’s first drive was capped off with a touchdown by Wendy’s Giant of the Week winner Daniel Hill. The Wildcats would lead early 7-0.

Petal would respond by hitting a field goal to make it 7-3, but the ensuing kickoff was filled with surprise as Petal did an onside kick, which they would recover. The Wildcats’ defense would come to play as they stripped Petal and recovered the ball in the end zone to get a touchback.

Meridian’s offense would go three and out and Petal would finally find the end zone to make it 10-3 going into the second half. The game would continue to go back and forth before the Wildcats were finally able to put Petal away.

The Wildcats win their final home game of the season and travel to Terry next week.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Jones was a senior at Lake High School when he was killed.
Third person charged in shooting death of Lake student
Two people died in a head-on crash Wednesday morning in Jasper County.
Two die, one injured in Jasper County wreck
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 20, 2022
Baby burned by scalding water at Mississippi daycare; appears to be accident
Baby burned by scalding water at Mississippi daycare; appears to be accident
Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Youth football coach shot dead in front of players

Latest News

WTOK's Football Friday - October 21, 2022 - Part 2
WTOK's Football Friday - October 21, 2022 - Part 1
Demopolis sophomore, Ja'Marion Bennett, celebrates after pick six in the Tigers 55-0 win over...
Tailgate Game: Demopolis shuts out Greenville in a total team dominating win on senior night
Demopolis shuts down Greenville 55-0 on senior night.
Demopolis gets third shutout victory of the season over Greenville