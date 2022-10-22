Mississippi Childrens Museum 2nd Annual Boo!seum

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Superheroes, princesses, and silly monsters alike were all invited to the Mississippi Children’s Museum’s 2nd annual Boo!seum.

Kids were given an opportunity to hang around the children’s museum for spooky science, festive fall games, creepy-crawly crafts, and glowing dance parties! There were also ghost stories with Mississippi guest author, Dr. Alan Brown.

We talked with the Director of Education and Programs at the Children’s Museum, Clair Huff to hear how excited she is for next month’s event.

“We typically have one signature event month, and this was our October one, next month we will have a gratitude week during thanksgiving, and we will have activities that week with a Magic Monday, and our day camps for the holidays have gone live on our website and people can sign up to bring their children to a day camp the holidays.”

If you missed the festivities today, there is magic Monday on November 21st.

