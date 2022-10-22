No freezing temps this weekend...

Nice for your outdoor plans this weekend
Nice for your outdoor plans this weekend(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We had the coldest weather of the season (thus far) this week, but now we are fully within the warming trend. This weekend, temps will be seasonable for this time of year with mornings in the low 50s and afternoons hovering near 80 degrees. There will also be plenty of sunshine to enjoy, so get out & enjoy the many events taking place in our area this weekend.

As for next week, it starts mild, but a cold front will cross our area on Tuesday. As it moves by, scattered showers are expected. This is good news because much of our area is Abnormally Dry according to the recent Drought Monitor. However, behind the front, cooler air will return. It doesn’t look like the air will be nearly as cold as what we just experienced. Yet, highs will go from 80s ahead of the front to mid 70s for highs by Wednesday. By Thursday morning, we’ll start the day with mid-upper 40s.

Tracking the Tropics

There’s a disturbance that’s east of Bermuda, and it has a low chance for development over the next 5 days. It’ll be moving WNW towards Bermuda in the coming days, and there’s a chance it could slowly organize. Regardless, it won’t be of any threat to our area.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Jones was a senior at Lake High School when he was killed.
Third person charged in shooting death of Lake student
Two people died in a head-on crash Wednesday morning in Jasper County.
Two die, one injured in Jasper County wreck
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 20, 2022
Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Youth football coach shot dead in front of players
Baby burned by scalding water at Mississippi daycare; appears to be accident
Baby burned by scalding water at Mississippi daycare; appears to be accident

Latest News

Today's Weather - Chase Franks - October 21st, 2022
Today's Weather - Chase Franks - October 21st, 2022
Temperatures rise into the weekend.
On a warming trend heading into the weekend
Winter's grip is letting up
No more freezing nights for a little while
A look ahead at the weather for this weekend.
A cool day ahead but 80s are on the horizon