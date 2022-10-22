No freezing temps this weekend...

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We had the coldest weather of the season (thus far) this week, but now we are fully within the warming trend. This weekend, temps will be seasonable for this time of year with mornings in the low 50s and afternoons hovering near 80 degrees. There will also be plenty of sunshine to enjoy, so get out & enjoy the many events taking place in our area this weekend.

As for next week, it starts mild, but a cold front will cross our area on Tuesday. As it moves by, scattered showers are expected. This is good news because much of our area is Abnormally Dry according to the recent Drought Monitor. However, behind the front, cooler air will return. It doesn’t look like the air will be nearly as cold as what we just experienced. Yet, highs will go from 80s ahead of the front to mid 70s for highs by Wednesday. By Thursday morning, we’ll start the day with mid-upper 40s.

Tracking the Tropics

There’s a disturbance that’s east of Bermuda, and it has a low chance for development over the next 5 days. It’ll be moving WNW towards Bermuda in the coming days, and there’s a chance it could slowly organize. Regardless, it won’t be of any threat to our area.

