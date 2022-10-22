Steady temperatures for the weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We have a very busy day today as bud and burgers teams up with Meridian Oktoberfest to feature an all-day fall fest. The weather could not get more perfect for a day full of outdoor activities as temperatures will be sitting in the upper 70s and lower 80s across our area.

For tomorrow and into the start of next week we will see a similar pattern, but a cold front will push into our area on Tuesday. As it moves through our area, we will see scattered showers and that will help our current abnormally dry weather. Behind the cold front, we will see cooler temperatures but nothing like the weather we will we had earlier this week.

Tracking the Tropics: There’s a disturbance that’s east of Bermuda, and it has a low chance for development over the next 5 days. It’ll be moving towards Bermuda in the coming days, and there’s a chance it could slowly organize. Regardless, it won’t be of any threat to our area.

