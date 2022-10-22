Tailgate Game: Demopolis shuts out Greenville in a total team dominating win on senior night

Demopolis beats Greenville 55-0 on senior night.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WTOK) - The Demopolis Tigers shut down Greenville on senior night getting their third shut out victory of the season.

Demopolis would win the coin toss and elect to defer to the second half so they would kick the ball off to Greenville. The Greenville Tigers, Ronald Davis would return the ball to set up with good field position. But the Blue Heat’s defense would come warmed up and ready to get to work.

Greenville’s quarterback Andrew Beck would toss the ball up but Demopolis’s, Thomas Bedsole would tip the ball and Ja’Marion Bennett would dive for the interception.

Bennett’s interception would set up the Tigers to drive down the field and score a Javien Blanks, rushing touchdown. The Tigers would lead 7-0.

The Tigers would then jump out to a 13-0 lead after a Kentrell Adams catch for a touchdown. The extra point was missed.

Ja’Marion Bennett would continue to be a force to be reckoned with getting another interception, this time for a pick six.

Demopolis would just continue to run over Greenville in all areas of the ball only racking up 286 total yards of offense.

Quarterback Kevin McElroy had 118 total yards and one touchdown in the Tigers 55-0 win over Greenville.

Demopolis finishes the regular season 9-1 with playoffs now in the picture.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Jones was a senior at Lake High School when he was killed.
Third person charged in shooting death of Lake student
Two people died in a head-on crash Wednesday morning in Jasper County.
Two die, one injured in Jasper County wreck
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 20, 2022
Baby burned by scalding water at Mississippi daycare; appears to be accident
Baby burned by scalding water at Mississippi daycare; appears to be accident
Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Youth football coach shot dead in front of players

Latest News

WTOK's Football Friday - October 21, 2022 - Part 2
WTOK's Football Friday - October 21, 2022 - Part 1
Demopolis shuts down Greenville 55-0 on senior night.
Demopolis gets third shutout victory of the season over Greenville
The Wildcats celebrated Homecoming and Senior night for the students and student athletes.
GOTW: Meridian wins final home game