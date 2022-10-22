Tailgate Game: Demopolis shuts out Greenville in a total team dominating win on senior night

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WTOK) - The Demopolis Tigers shut down Greenville on senior night getting their third shut out victory of the season.

It’s about that time! The Tigers vs the Tigers! Demopolis hosts Greenville on senior night. Highlights and more to come! @WTOKTV @DemopolisHigh pic.twitter.com/D5dvVW1fnc — syd (@sydney_wicker) October 22, 2022

Demopolis would win the coin toss and elect to defer to the second half so they would kick the ball off to Greenville. The Greenville Tigers, Ronald Davis would return the ball to set up with good field position. But the Blue Heat’s defense would come warmed up and ready to get to work.

Greenville’s quarterback Andrew Beck would toss the ball up but Demopolis’s, Thomas Bedsole would tip the ball and Ja’Marion Bennett would dive for the interception.

Bennett’s interception would set up the Tigers to drive down the field and score a Javien Blanks, rushing touchdown. The Tigers would lead 7-0.

The Tigers would then jump out to a 13-0 lead after a Kentrell Adams catch for a touchdown. The extra point was missed.

Ja’Marion Bennett would continue to be a force to be reckoned with getting another interception, this time for a pick six.

WE'RE HAVING FUN IN DEMOP TONIGHT!



The Blue Heats, Ja’Marion Bennett with a pick six to give the Tigers a 20-0 lead over Greenville. This is Bennett’s second interception of the game 🔥 also can we give some love for the celebration?! @WTOKTV @DemopolisHigh pic.twitter.com/bgMyoIipOu — syd (@sydney_wicker) October 22, 2022

Demopolis would just continue to run over Greenville in all areas of the ball only racking up 286 total yards of offense.

Quarterback Kevin McElroy had 118 total yards and one touchdown in the Tigers 55-0 win over Greenville.

Demopolis finishes the regular season 9-1 with playoffs now in the picture.

